Coronavirus Cases Rise to 5865 in India, Death Toll Climbs to 169 With 20 More Deaths in Past 24 Hours

COVID-19 India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 9: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India has jumped to 5865 after an increase of 591 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. The death toll due to coronavirus has climbed to 169 with 20 more deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data furnished by the ministry till 5 pm on Thursday. Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the country. Coronavirus Live Tracker Map.

Out of 5865 coronavirus cases, 5218 are still active. At least 477 patients have been treated successfully so far. One patient had migrated. The maximum number of death has been reported in Maharashtra where 72 people have so far lost their lives due to coronavirus. Sixteen deaths were reported both in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Tamil Nadu and Punjab recorded eight deaths each. Nine people have died so far in Delhi. Coronavirus Crisis in India: Restaurants, Auto, Real Estate Sectors to Take 1-2 Years to Recover, Says FICCI Survey.

Telangana has recorded seven deaths, while Karnataka and West Bengal reported five deaths each. Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh reported four deaths each. Three deaths were reported in both Haryana and Rajasthan. Kerala recorded one death, while one each death has been reported in Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha.

Earlier today, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, emphasised that people should not fall for fake news. "There is no need to trust fake news... any authentic information can be accessed through state government or central government, and information also available on health ministry website. Awareness is essential to fight this infectious disease," Agarwal told a press conference.