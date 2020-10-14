Mumbai, October 14: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced the schedule of elections for 11 Rajya Sabha seats. These elections will be held for 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh and one seat in Uttarakhand. Voting on these seats will take place on November 9. Counting of votes will be conducted on the same day.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti was released on Tuesday, after being detained for more than a year ahead of the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and being charged under the Public Safety Act (PSA), an official said.

India's economic growth forecast was slashed further by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today, with the country now facing the biggest contraction of major emerging markets in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

India continues to report one of the lowest cases per million and the lowest deaths per million in the world. India's recoveries are the highest in the world, according to the Ministry of Health and Public Welfare.

