03 Apr, 07:39 (IST) 7.4 Earthquake Strikes Eastern Coast of Taiwan A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 magnitude struck Taiwan on April 3, followed by multiple large aftershocks and a tsunami that washed up on part of Japan.

Mumbai, April 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will address a digital NaMo rally through the NaMo app at all 22,648 booths of 10 Lok Sabha seats going to the polls in the third phase in Uttar Pradesh. According to a BJP release issued here on Tuesday, the prime minister will also interact with some booth presidents on this occasion. On Tuesday, the sitting Lok Sabha member from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, Ajay Kumar Nishad, joined the Congress after he was denied a ticket by his former party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and posed tough questions to the Enforcement Directorate - which had arrested Singh - including asking why he had been jailed for over six months without a trial or recovery of alleged bribe of Rs 2 crore. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani in connection with an alleged cash-for-queries scam case.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his allegations against DMK in the Katchatheevu controversy, questioned whether the central government has taken any steps in the past ten years to reclaim the island from Sri Lanka.

A fire at an Istanbul nightclub during renovations on Tuesday killed at least 29 people, officials and reports said. Several people, including managers of the club, were detained for questioning. At least one person was being treated at a hospital, the Istanbul governor’s office said in a statement. The Masquerade nightclub, which was closed for renovations, was on the ground and basement floors of a 16-story residential building in the Besiktas district on the European side of the city bisected by the Bosphorus. The fire was extinguished.

Seven people working for the World Central Kitchen aid group in Gaza were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday. Three of them were British nationals, one Australian, one from Poland, one Palestinian and one dual citizen of the United States and Canada. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lamented the killing of the NGO workers, calling the incident "tragic and unintended". However, he also said this "happens in wartime".