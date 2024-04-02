The Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 2, granted bail to jailed AAP leader Sanjay Singh after stating that it had no objection to granting him bail in the Delhi liquor policy case. Notably, the apex court passed the order after the Enforcement Directorate said it had no objection to Sanjay Singh's bail. "In view of statement made, we allow the present appeal (bail matter) and direct that Sanjay Singh be released on bail during pendency of trial on terms and conditions set by the trial court," the Supreme Court said. Delhi Excise Policy Scam: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Tells Supreme Court That ED Directly Arrested Him Without Any Summons in Money Laundering Case.

#BREAKING ED tells #SupremeCourt that it has no objection to granting bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in the Delhi liquor policy case.#SC grants bail to Sanjay Singh. — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 2, 2024

ED Says It Has No Objection

Supreme Court directs to release AAP MP Sanjay Singh on bail during the pendency of trial in a money laundering case relating to excise policy irregularities matter. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/fBfcdHAWST — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

