New Delhi, December 20: Cold wave conditions intensified in Delhi and people were seen taking refuge at a night shelter in Kashmere Gate area amid cold weather and COVID-19 pandemic. A person named Abhijeet, who stays at the night shelter says, "I am from Kolkata and I am living in Delhi since 2016. We get all facilities here including food and medicine."

In Gurugram, two persons who worked at an Amazon warehouse in Bilaspur arrested in possession of 38 iPhones that they had stolen from the warehouse. Preet Pal Singh, ACP(crime), Gurugram informed that they stole phones when security checking was suspended to avoid contact in view of COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Hindu Kush, Afghanistan at 6:09 am today, the National Center for Seismology said. According to the USGS, the quake hit 36 km south-east of Jurm district of Afghanistan at the depth of 199 km.