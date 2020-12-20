20 Dec, 08:21 (IST)

Delhi: Medical staff of different hospitals in Punjab reach Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border). "We're here to support agitating farmers but we all are ready to serve if anyone falls ill," says Harshdeep Kaur, who is working as a staff nurse at a hospital in Ludhiana.

20 Dec, 08:15 (IST)

33 States and UTs have less than 20,000 Active Cases. Kerala & Maharashtra together account for 40% of total COVID-19 active cases: Union Ministry of Health.

New Delhi, December 20: Cold wave conditions intensified in Delhi and people were seen taking refuge at a night shelter in Kashmere Gate area amid cold weather and COVID-19 pandemic. A person named Abhijeet, who stays at the night shelter says, "I am from Kolkata and I am living in Delhi since 2016. We get all facilities here including food and medicine." Catch live breaking news and latest updates on Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Business, Crime, Technology and World affairs.

In Gurugram, two persons who worked at an Amazon warehouse in Bilaspur arrested in possession of 38 iPhones that they had stolen from the warehouse. Preet Pal Singh, ACP(crime), Gurugram informed that they stole phones when security checking was suspended to avoid contact in view of COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Hindu Kush, Afghanistan at 6:09 am today, the National Center for Seismology said. According to the USGS, the quake hit 36 km south-east of Jurm district of Afghanistan at the depth of 199 km.