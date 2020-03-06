A Yes Bank ATM in Parel runs out of cash as people rushed to withdraw money following Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to place the bank under moratorium & cap withdrawal limit at Rs 50,000. Abhishek Pallav, Dantewada Superintendent of Police: Five people have lost their lives in a road accident near Nagphani, under Barsoor police station limits. Abhishek Pallav, Dantewada Superintendent of Police: Five people have lost their lives in a road accident near Nagphani, under Barsoor police station limits. #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/ddb768WcR3— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha, today. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha, today. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/nWsIkuu5NV— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020 Delhi: Parts of the city continue to receive rainfall. Visuals from Ring Road, Maharani Bagh. Delhi: Parts of the city continue to receive rainfall. Visuals from Ring Road, Maharani Bagh. pic.twitter.com/4jQGDpKlKJ— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020

Mumbai, March 6: In one of the biggest news of Thursday, Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). RBI capped deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month for customers. As panicked depositors lined up outside the ATMs. However, they faced several problems, including closed down machines and long queues. Prashant Kumar, ex-DMD and CFO of State Bank of India has been appointed as the administrator under Section 36ACA (2) of the Act.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that there will be light to moderate rain most likely over Delhi and adjoining areas during the next two hours. On Thursday, another person was confirmed positive of COVID-19 in Ghaziabad, thus taking the total infected count in the county to 30. Out of which, three have been discharged after they recovered from coronavirus.

All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) and All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) —announced to go a nation-wide bank strike on March 27. The bank unions are going on a strike to oppose the megabank mergers.

Social media giant Facebook and e-commerce behemoth Amazon asked its employees at the workplaces in Seattle to work from home in the midst of coronavirus scare. The decision was taken after one COVID-19 positive case was recorded in each of the offices.

