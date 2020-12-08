Mumbai, December 8: Farmers have called for a nationwide shutdown or Bharat bandh today i.e. December 8. The call for Bharat bandh is given in protest against the contentious farm laws. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will not celebrate her birthday on December 9, in view of the ongoing farmer's agitation against agriculture bills & COVID-19 situation across the country.

PM Narendra Modi will address at the virtual India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 today. The theme for IMC 2020 is 'Inclusive Innovation - Smart, Secure, Sustainable'.

A parents' organisation urged the Education Ministry to get the board examinations of Class 10 and 12 students conducted in May 2021 in view of the pandemic situation that affected classroom teaching this academic session.

Our government doesn't support bandh but Trinamool Congress (TMC) will support the farmers' movement, said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Midnapore.

