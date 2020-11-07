Incumbent US President Donald Trump on Friday stated that Joe Biden, Democratic Presidential candidate should not "wrongfully claim" victory in the presidential election. Notably, Biden has got more electoral votes and is edging closer to the numbers needed to become President. As of Friday evening, Biden had 253 electoral college votes, 17 short of the 270 needed to become President, and Trump had only 214, according to The New York Times.

The third phase of Bihar assembly elections on 78 constituencies is currently underway. The 78 seats are spread over the Kosi-Seemanchal region. The area comprises of a significant number of voters from the minority community. The main competition is between Mahagathbandhan comprising the Congress, the RJD and Left parties, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance. Bihar Elections Phase 3 Live Blog.

The Indian national capital clocked its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday, reporting over 7,000 new infections. The per-day count is highest since the onset of pandemic, and comes in the backdrop of consecutive hike in daily coronavirus numbers in the city. The cumulative tally of cases surged to 4.23 lakh.

