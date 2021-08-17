Jaipur, August 17: The Rajasthan High Court recently denied police protection to a married woman and her live-in partner, terming the live-in relationship of a married woman with another man "illicit". In its order passed on August 12, the single-judge bench of Justice Satish Kumar Sharma said granting request for police protection would "amount to indirectly giving permission/acceptance to such illicit relationships". Adult Couple Has Right To Stay Together or in Live-In Relationship, Says Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The plea for police protection was jointly filed by a 30-year-old married woman and a 27-year-old man from the Jhunjhunu district. According to reports, their counsel, during the hearing, informed the court that that both the petitioners are adults and are consensually in a live-in relationship. Though married, the woman is compelled to live separately because of physical abuse by her husband, the court was told. Man's Second Marriage Not Domestic Violence Against Divorced First Wife, Says Bombay High Court.

The petitioners sought police protecting citing threats from the woman's husband and his family members. However, the woman's husband and his family objected to her request for police protection saying that the relationship between the two petitioners "is illicit, anti-social and also against the law", as reported by The Indian Express.

“It is clear from examining all the documents of both sides that petitioner number 1 is already married. She hasn’t got divorce but despite that, she is staying with petitioner number 2 in a live-in relationship. In such a scenario, the live-in relationship between the two comes under the category of illicit relationship," read the order passed by Justice Sharma in Hindi.

Justice Sharma relied upon a recent order of the Allahabad High Court, wherein it had rejected the request for police protection to a married woman staying in a live-in relationship with her partner, observing that a live-in relationship cannot be at the cost of the social fabric of the country.

