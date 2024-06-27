DRDO has successfully completed six consecutive developmental trials of High Speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) 'ABHYAS' with improved booster configuration from the integrated test range (ITR), Chandipur in Odisha.
Telecom service provider Jio on Thursday announced its new unlimited plans. The company said that the new plans will be available from July 3 and it will continue to provide the "best plans and best experience" to its users.
Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved temporarily dissolving Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDCD) and removal of its non-official members till a mechanism is developed for screening and selection of domain experts as its vice chairman and members, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made its first arrests in the NEET-UG paper leak case in Bihar, detaining two individuals from Patna, identified as Manish Kumar and Ashutosh.
The government is fully committed to investigating the recent incidents of paper leaks and ensure that the guilty are punished, President Droupadi Murmu said in her address to a joint sitting of Parliament. Addressing the 18th Lok Sabha for the first time, the president said her government is working to create an environment to enable youth of the country dream big and achieve them. As she mentioned steps taken by the government on the education front, some opposition members were heard shouting “NEET”.
President Droupadi Murmu is slated to address the joint sitting of the Parliament today, which will be her first presidential address after the formation of the BJP-led NDA government for the third time at the Centre post-general elections.
Former Deputy Prime Minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Lal Krishna Advani, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday. The BJP leader is stable and under observation, doctors said.
Mumbai, June 27: Om Birla, three-time BJP MP, was elected the Lok Sabha Speaker for the second time on Wednesday after he defeated INDIA bloc candidate K Suresh via voice vote in a rare contest. Om Birla was all smiles as he occupied the Speaker's chair. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also came together as they escorted Om Birla to the chair.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, shook hands today in parliament as they together welcomed the newly re-elected Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, marking a fresh chapter in the 18th Lok Sabha.
On Wednesday, Arvind Kejriwal was sent to the custody of the CBI for three days following his arrest by the federal agency in the alleged liquor policy case. The agency had asked for custody for five days. Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI - inside Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court - and then, inside a tumultuous hour, withdrew a Supreme Court petition challenging a stay on grant of bail after his arrest in March - in the same case - by the Enforcement Directorate.
A 46-year-old doctor and his teenage daughter have tested positive for Zika virus infection in Pune city of Maharashtra, but their health condition is stable, an official said on Wednesday. The man recently developed symptoms like fever and rashes, following which he was admitted to a private hospital. The medical facility sent his blood samples to the city-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) for analysis. On June 21, his reports confirmed that he tested positive for Zika virus infection, a health official of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange landed in Australia on Wednesday and was reunited with his wife Stella after pleading guilty to violating US espionage laws. This plea deal brought an end to his 14-year legal battle, finally setting him free. Julian Assange disembarked from a private jet at Canberra airport, greeted the waiting media with a wave, and then passionately kissed his wife, lifting her off the ground.
A shaven-headed Evan Gershkovich went on trial behind closed doors on Wednesday in a Russian court where the US journalist is facing accusations of espionage. Prosecutors say the Wall Street Journal reporter gathered secret information on the orders of the US Central Intelligence Agency about a company that manufactures tanks for Russia's war in Ukraine. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 20 years.