Mumbai, June 27: Om Birla, three-time BJP MP, was elected the Lok Sabha Speaker for the second time on Wednesday after he defeated INDIA bloc candidate K Suresh via voice vote in a rare contest. Om Birla was all smiles as he occupied the Speaker's chair. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also came together as they escorted Om Birla to the chair.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, shook hands today in parliament as they together welcomed the newly re-elected Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, marking a fresh chapter in the 18th Lok Sabha.

On Wednesday, Arvind Kejriwal was sent to the custody of the CBI for three days following his arrest by the federal agency in the alleged liquor policy case. The agency had asked for custody for five days. Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI - inside Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court - and then, inside a tumultuous hour, withdrew a Supreme Court petition challenging a stay on grant of bail after his arrest in March - in the same case - by the Enforcement Directorate.

A 46-year-old doctor and his teenage daughter have tested positive for Zika virus infection in Pune city of Maharashtra, but their health condition is stable, an official said on Wednesday. The man recently developed symptoms like fever and rashes, following which he was admitted to a private hospital. The medical facility sent his blood samples to the city-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) for analysis. On June 21, his reports confirmed that he tested positive for Zika virus infection, a health official of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange landed in Australia on Wednesday and was reunited with his wife Stella after pleading guilty to violating US espionage laws. This plea deal brought an end to his 14-year legal battle, finally setting him free. Julian Assange disembarked from a private jet at Canberra airport, greeted the waiting media with a wave, and then passionately kissed his wife, lifting her off the ground.

A shaven-headed Evan Gershkovich went on trial behind closed doors on Wednesday in a Russian court where the US journalist is facing accusations of espionage. Prosecutors say the Wall Street Journal reporter gathered secret information on the orders of the US Central Intelligence Agency about a company that manufactures tanks for Russia's war in Ukraine. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 20 years.