Guwahati, March 15: Congress MP Abdul Khaleque, who has been denied a ticket in Assam for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, resigned from the party on Friday. The Barpeta MP sent a letter, resigning from the primary membership of the party, to its national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Khaleque, a two-time MLA and one-time MP, was not given the Congress ticket this time, with the party naming its state Seva Dal chief Deep Bayan from the Barpeta constituency. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission To Announce General Polls Schedule on March 16.

In the resignation letter, the MP claimed that the party has taken a "strange route" in the state, where "people-centric issues have taken a back seat". "...I feel that the attitude and approach taken by the party's state president and AICC general secretary in-charge has ruined the prospect of the party in Assam," he maintained. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BRS Allots Hyderabad and Nagarkurnool Seats To Bahujan Samaj Party After Alliance in Telangana.

The Congress has three MPs in the outgoing Lok Sabha, out of a total of 14 seats from the state. The two other incumbents, Gaurav Gogoi and Pradyut Bordoloi, have again been given party tickets.