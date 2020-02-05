Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Sikkim, West Bengal, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of February 5, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Kolkata, February 5: Results of the Lottery Sambad for February 5 will be declared on Wednesday. The results will be announced in in Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland. People who purchased the Lottery Sambad tickets can check results online at the official website of Lottery Sambad - lotterysambadresult.in. The results of the Sambad Lottery are declared thrice a day in these three states. However, the lucky draw results for the Kerala lottery will also be released later in the day. The Kerala Lottery is named “Win-Win”. Results of Sambad Lottery For February 4.

Results for the Lottery Sambad in Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland will be announced at 11:55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm respectively. In Sikkim, the Sambad Lottery for Wednesday (February 5) is named "Dear Respect Morning". At 4 pm, results for West Bengal's "Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta" lottery will be announced. In Nagaland, results for Tuesday's lottery "Dear Flamingo Evening" will be declared at 8 pm. Nagaland is one of the 13 states to have the authority to host legal lotteries.

In Sikkim and Nagaland, the first prize is Rs one crore. In West Bengal, the first prize is Rs 50 lakh. The Kerala lottery results for Tuesday will be released at 2:55 pm. The lottery has the first prize of Rs 65 lakh. Apart from lotterysambadresult.in, Kerala lottery results can also be checked on www.keralalotteriesresults.in.