Haryana, November 26: A three-member Drafting Committee has been formed to frame law on 'Love Jihad' in Haryana. Taking to Twitter, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij stated that the committee will study the 'Love Jihad' law formed in other States also.

The three-member committee will comprise of T L Satyaprakash IAS Secretary Home, Navdeep Sing Virk IPS ADGP and Deepak Manchanda Additional Advocate General. Love Jihad Ordinance Cleared by UP Cabinet Against Forced Religious Conversions, Offenders to be Jailed.

Drafting Committee Formed to Frame Law on Love Jihad in Haryana:

A three member Drafting Committee formed to frame law on Love Jihad in Haryana comprising T L Satyaprakash IAS Secretary Home, Navdeep Sing Virk IPS ADGP and Deepak Manchanda Additional Advocate General Haryana Committee will study the Love Jihad law formed in other states also. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) November 26, 2020

Just a few days back, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had lauded UP CM Yogi Adityanath for his initiative to curb 'Love Jihad' and assured that a law in this regard shall be enacted soon. Anil Vij had remarked, "The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an ordinance to curb Love Jihad. Yogi Adityanath Zindabad! In Haryana, we are in the process of framing a strict law. This law will be enacted in Haryana very soon."

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday passed an ordinance against "Love Jihad". According to reports, a person finds guilty under this law can be sentenced to one to 10 years of imprisonment. The executive order cleared by the UP cabinet will check forced religious conversions.

