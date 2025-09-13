Lucknow, September 13: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly married his sister-in-law while already being married, later assaulting both women and attacking police officers who tried to intervene in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district. The accused has been arrested and charged under relevant sections of the BNS.

According to the News18 report, the accused, Nikhilesh alias Pintu Ram, a resident of Hingutargarh, had been married to Chandrakala for over a decade and has two children with her. However, he developed a relationship with Chandrakala’s younger sister, Nandini, and went on to marry her in court, the media outlet reported, citing the police. Interestingly, Pintu Ram did not divorce his first wife before getting married again. Rampur: Woman Assaults Husband With Slippers After He Gives ‘Triple Talaq’ Outside Uttar Pradesh Court, Video Goes Viral.

Man Marries Sister-in-Law, Assaults Both in Uttar Pradesh

The love triangle turned violent when Pintu recently brought Nandini into his marital home. A confrontation broke out, during which he allegedly assaulted both wives. When police from Dial 112 responded to a call at the scene, Pintu reportedly turned violent, attacking the police vehicle with a tangari (a metal tool), breaking its bonnet and windshield.

The incident came to light when police intercepted a group of six boys carrying a cloth bag, only to stumble upon the domestic violence incident nearby. Additional force was called in to arrest the accused. The weapon used in the attack has been recovered, and legal proceedings are now underway. Uttar Pradesh: Husband Gets Wife Married to Lover After Catching Them Together in Ghazipur, Video Surfaces.

Chandrakala had earlier filed a police complaint against her husband and in-laws after finding out about his second marriage, but had returned to live at her husband’s home before.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News 18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

