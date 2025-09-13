A dramatic scene unfolded outside the family court in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur on Friday, September 12, when a man allegedly pronounced triple talaq on his wife moments after a court hearing. Following this, the woman, furious over humiliation, assaulted the man with the slipper. According to the media reports, the woman was identified as Asiya, while the man was named Ashid Ali. A video of the violent altercation outside the Rampur court has gone viral on social media. Eyewitnesses say she hit him five times within seconds, prompting him to retaliate similarly. Asiya, a resident of Bamanpura, had filed a maintenance case against Ashid, with whom she has two daughters. She accused her husband and father-in-law of abusing her after the court hearing and attempting to strangle her. Her aunt, who intervened, was also allegedly assaulted. Following the incident, Asiya submitted a complaint at the SP office seeking an FIR against her husband and in-laws. Police are probing the matter. ‘Only Instant Triple Talaq Is Banned, Not Talaq-e-Ahsan’: Bombay High Court Quashes Case Against Muslim Man and His Parents.

Woman Assaults Husband With Slippers After He Gives ‘Triple Talaq’ in UP's Rampur

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist RS Khatana), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

