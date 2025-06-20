Uttar Pradesh: Husband Gets Wife Married to Lover After Catching Them Together in Ghazipur, Video Surfaces

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur arranged the marriage of his wife to her lover after catching them together.

Socially Team Latestly| Jun 20, 2025 07:04 PM IST

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur arranged the marriage of his wife to her lover after catching them together. According to the reports, the couple got married in 2023 and was living in Noida for some time. There, the woman became friends with a man named Pintu Gond. Soon their friendship turned into romance. It was reported that the husband had caught them red-handed in Noida but was threatened by the duo. The couple returned to Ghazipur a few days ago, and Pintu followed them here. The husband again caught them together and got them married. Hapur Shocker: Woman Drugs Husband, In-Laws With Spiked Lassi; Elopes With Lover After 50 Days of Wedding in Uttar Pradesh.

