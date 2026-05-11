LPG Delivery Scam Alert: Oil Marketing Companies Issue New Delivery Guidelines To Prevent OTP Fraud During Cylinder Deliveries

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Public sector oil marketing companies, including Indane, HP Gas and Bharat Gas, have introduced new delivery verification guidelines aimed at curbing rising incidents of OTP-related fraud during LPG cylinder deliveries. The updated system requires customers to share a one-time password (OTP) with delivery personnel only at the time of receiving the cylinder, officials said. The move comes amid increasing complaints from consumers who were allegedly duped by fraudsters posing as LPG delivery agents or customer care representatives. Authorities and companies have urged users to avoid sharing OTPs over phone calls or with unknown individuals.

OTP Verification Now Mandatory for Delivery

Under the revised process, customers booking LPG cylinders through official channels will receive an OTP on their registered mobile number before delivery. The OTP must be shared directly with the authorised delivery executive only after the cylinder reaches the customer’s doorstep. Gas Cylinder Booking Rules To Change From May 1? What LPG Consumers in India Can Expect From Next Month.

Officials said the system is designed to ensure that cylinders are delivered only to genuine consumers and to reduce fake delivery updates, unauthorised transactions and identity misuse.

The guidelines apply to customers of major LPG distributors including Indian Oil Corporation’s Indane, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited’s HP Gas and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s Bharat Gas. Government Assures Stable LPG and Fuel Supplies Amid West Asia Conflict, No Retail Price Hike Planned.

Companies Warn Against Fraud Calls

Oil companies have also warned consumers against scam calls in which fraudsters claim that a customer’s gas connection will be blocked or deactivated unless an OTP is shared immediately. In many cases, callers reportedly impersonate LPG agency staff or government officials.

Consumer advisories issued by the companies state that OTPs should never be disclosed before the actual delivery of the cylinder. Customers have also been advised to verify the identity of delivery personnel and use only official customer care numbers and mobile applications for bookings or complaints.

The companies further clarified that no customer should install unknown mobile applications or click suspicious links sent through SMS or messaging platforms in the name of LPG services.

Rising Digital Fraud Cases Prompt Action

The new safety measures come amid a broader rise in digital payment and OTP-related fraud cases across India. Cybercrime experts have repeatedly cautioned users against sharing verification codes, banking details or app access permissions with unknown callers.

Government agencies and public sector companies have in recent months intensified awareness campaigns around phishing, impersonation scams and OTP theft, particularly involving banking, telecom and utility services.

Customers Asked to Update Registered Mobile Numbers

LPG distributors have also urged consumers to ensure that their registered mobile numbers are updated in company records so that OTPs and delivery alerts are received correctly. Customers facing issues with verification or delivery can contact their distributor or official customer support channels for assistance.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).