With May 2026 approaching, discussions around possible changes in LPG cylinder booking rules are gaining traction across India. Reports indicate that major oil marketing companies like Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum are reviewing the current booking and delivery framework.

The expected revisions come amid global energy disruptions triggered by tensions in West Asia, which have led to supply concerns, delays, and rising fuel prices. While the government has maintained that domestic supply remains stable, consumers may soon see adjustments in pricing, booking intervals, and delivery systems.

LPG Rule Changes Likely From May 1, 2026

Industry discussions suggest that new LPG booking and delivery rules could be announced in May. These changes aim to streamline supply and improve efficiency in distribution across both urban and rural areas. Gas Cylinder Price Today, April 1, 2026: Check Commercial LPG Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Price Hike Concerns Amid Global Energy Crisis

LPG prices have already seen multiple hikes in recent months. Domestic 14.2 kg cylinders were increased by around Rs 60, while commercial 19 kg cylinders recorded sharp consecutive hikes in March and April, especially in metro cities. LPG Supply in India: Over 52 Lakh Domestic LPG Cylinders Delivered as Government Ensures Normal Supply Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions.

Booking Interval May Be Revised Again

Currently, consumers must wait at least 25 days between bookings in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural regions. Reports suggest this lock-in period may be revised further to manage demand and supply more effectively.

OTP-Based LPG Delivery System to Become Permanent

The Delivery Authentication Code (DAC), an OTP-based system, has been widely implemented to ensure transparency and prevent diversion. Around 94% of deliveries now use this system, and it is likely to become a permanent feature nationwide.

Aadhaar eKYC Rules for LPG Consumers Explained

Aadhaar-based eKYC remains mandatory for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Non-PMUY users who have already completed KYC are not required to redo it, while PMUY beneficiaries must complete authentication once every financial year for subsidy benefits.

Government Pushes Shift from LPG to PNG

The government is actively encouraging households in urban areas to switch to piped natural gas (PNG). In cases where PNG is available, LPG connections may be discontinued after three months if consumers do not transition.

Supply Prioritisation and Sector-Wise Distribution

Authorities have prioritised LPG supply for essential sectors such as hospitals, education, and key industries. Additionally, provisions like 5 kg cylinders for migrant workers have been expanded to ensure broader access.

What These Changes Mean for LPG Users in India

While no official announcement has been made yet, the expected changes indicate a shift towards tighter regulation, improved transparency, and better resource management. Consumers are advised to stay updated on official notifications regarding LPG booking rules from May 2026.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).