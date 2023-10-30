Agra, October 30: A woman recently approached police to register a complaint against a pet owner case who unleashed her pet dog on her following a minor dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The incident occurred when the complainant objected to the dog defecating in their residential society’s park. Following this, the pet owner set her dog on the complainant. A case has been registered against the pet owner under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to a report by India Today, the incident took place in the Shalimar Garden residential society in Lucknow. The accused had taken her foreign-breed dog for a walk and allegedly let it defecate in the park. The complainant, a fellow resident of the society, took issue with this act. The argument quickly intensified, leading the accused woman to unleash her dog, setting it after the victim. The victim, in her complaint, described a frantic escape from the unleashed dog. She said that though she managed to evade the dog, her phone got damaged. Dog Attack in Uttar Pradesh Video: Seven-Year-Old Severely Injured by Stray Dogs in Jhansi, Shocking Incident Caught on CCTV.

Post-incident, she went to the police station to lodge a formal complaint. She also pointed out in her complaint that the accused woman is the owner of multiple foreign-breed dogs. A case has been registered against the accused at the Madiyao police station while further investigation is underway. Ghaziabad Dog Attack Video: Stray Dogs Surround Child, Bite Him Before Being Chased Away by Delivery Agent.

In another incident that occurred just four days ago, a six-year-old girl was attacked by dogs while playing outside her house in Lucknow's Saadatganj area. The incident took place at around 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday night when the girl, Alia, was playing with her elder brother. Suddenly, a pack of six dogs approached Alia and started barking. The frightened girl and her brother started to run.

