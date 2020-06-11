Ludhiana, June 11: Punjab police on Thursday arrested three people for mixing poison in water tanker of a quarantine centre in Ludhiana. The accused reportedly mixed poison in the water tanker with a malign intention to murder a constable deployed at the quarantine centre in Ludhiana’s Krishna Colony of Jodhewal Basti. From Playing Garba to Cricket, Videos of People in Quarantine Centres Cheering Themselves With Singing and Dancing Shows Positivity in Tough Times! (Watch Viral Videos).

The three accused have been identified as Varinder Singh alias Nitika Khunsi of Krishna Colony, Gaurav and his brother Bunny alias Simran of Churpur Road. Arshpreet K Grewal, SHO Basti Jodhewal said, “Police had arrested the brother of one of the accused earlier, initial inquiry suggests they did it to take revenge.” Bihar Quarantine Centre Cook Dances to 'Ek Chatur Naar' Leaving Everyone in Splits, Receives Praises From All Quarters As Video Goes Viral.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Varinder along with his accomplices committed the crime to avenge his bother Jatinder Singh Pappi. Jatinder was reportedly nabbed for his involvement in snatching and other heinous offences. Constable Gurpinder Singh, who played an important role in Jatinder’s arrest, was the main target of the accused.

Three of the two accused posed as eunuchs to breach the security for poisoning the water tank. In the medical reports, it was revealed that those posed as eunuchs were males. The water samples were also sent for testing to the forensic laboratory in Kharar. A case was registered against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 307, 277, 186 and 328,

