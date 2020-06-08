Bihar Quarantine Centre Cook Dances to 'Ek Chatur Naar' Leaving Everyone in Splits, Receives Praises From All Quarters As Video Goes Viral

Bihar Quarantine Centre Cook Dances to Ek Chatur Naar (Photo Credits: ISRAR YouTube)

Who doesn't love dancing, right? Everyone loves to groove to the music and is considered as a great stress-buster. Video of a man dancing to the song Ek Chatur Naar from the 1967 movie Padosan at a quarantine centre in Katihar, Bihar has gone viral on social media platforms. Wearing a dhoti, the man can be seen dancing much to the amuse of people watching him. People can be heard cheering as he matches each step one by one. Looking at his moves, we have to say he has done a great job at mimicking Mehmood the original performer in Ek Chatur Naar. Everything from his expressions to gesture, he manages to do it the correct way. Bihar: Dance Program Held At Quarantine Centre in Samastipur's Karrakh Village, Video Goes Viral.

In the video is Rinku Singh, the cook of the quarantine facility who entertains the people. The video has now gone viral on different social media platforms with people praising his dance moves. Towards the end of the video, Rinku can be seen playfully fighting with another person in quarantine, making everyone in the room laugh. The comments section of the video is filled with praises to the man's talent, with some even asking him to pursue dancing as a career. The movie Padosan also stars Kishore Kumar, Sunil Dutt and Saira Banu. The song was composed by RD Burman and sang by Kishore Kumar, Manna Dey and Mehmood.

Man Dancing to Ek Chatur Naar at a Bihar Quarantine Centre:

Original Song Ek Chatur Naar From the Movie Padosan:

This is not the first time Rinku show of his dance moves at the quarantine centre.

Here is Another Video of Rinku's Performance:

This is not the first time video of dances at quarantine centre went viral. Earlier this month, video of migrant labourers at a quarantine centre in Juafar Quarantine Centre in Siwan, Bihar had gone viral. They were seen dancing to Sandese Aate Hain from the 1997 movie Border.