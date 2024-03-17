Chandigarh, March 17: A constable, Amritpal Singh, was shot dead by a gangster on Sunday when the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team was raiding his house in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district. Acting on a tip-off, the CIA team of the Punjab Police raided the house in Mukerian’s Mansoorpur village where the gangster stored a huge cache of illegal firearms.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba told the media that the CIA team was in the village to raid the residence of Sukhwinder Singh. Punjab: Police Arrest Three Miscreants Following Cross-Firing During Vehicle Check in Moga (Watch Videos).

Gangster Opens Fire at Raiding Punjab Police Team

Attack on the team of CIA staff team which had gone to raid in Mukerian, Hoshiarpur. CIA staff personal, Amritpal Singh injured due to firing on the team. pic.twitter.com/I8K3isJLvk — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) March 17, 2024

As the team was entering the house, the suspect opened fire and constable Amritpal Singh was hit by a bullet in the chest, he said. However, the gangster managed to flee the scene, he said. Punjab: Kidnapped Man Rescued, Two Killed in Cross Firing With Police in Ludhiana (See Pic and Videos).

Amritpal Singh was initially admitted to the Civil Hospital in Mukerian and from there he was referred to a private hospital where he died, the SSP added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2024 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).