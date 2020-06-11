From Playing Garba to Cricket, Videos of People in Quarantine Centres Cheering Themselves With Singing and Dancing Shows Positivity in Tough Times! (Watch Viral Videos)

People cheering up in quarantine centres (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

The cases of Coronavirus in the country are rising at a steady pace and it is definitely worrying. As people are shifted in quarantine centres, a little positivity in them can do wonders on their way to treatment. People in different quarantine centres in India have resorted to ways to cheer themselves up amid these gloomy times. Some danced, some sang, some others played a game of cricket too. These are some moments which provide a little positive dose to not just them but even us as viewers in these times. Let us look at some of these instances.

Performing Garba

People from a quarantine facility in Gujarat resorted to their favourite cheering up activity- performing Garba. The form of traditional dance can make anyone feel better, having their love for it. It is wonderful to note that people wore masks and also maintained a safe distance while they were at it.

Watch the Video Here:

Scenes at a quarrentine facility...No real reason to keep Gujjus unhappy!!! Nothing that some Garba can't heal ☺️☺️☺️☺️ Do see how #SocialDistancing & #Masks4All is being followed...#CoronaHaaregaDeshJeetega pic.twitter.com/t0XLYRAHlN — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) June 10, 2020

Singing and Entertaining Others

A cook named Rinku Singh at Bihar's quarantine facility ensures that the people here are entertained. Videos of his singing and dancing sporting lovely expressions have been shared online. Rinku's moves have impressed so many on social media and it is indeed great that he does take time out to make others happy and smiling.

Watch His Videos Here:

Here's His Dance Video:

Grooving to Lungi Dance

A group of people in Tripura's quarantine center choose a more upbeat way of shedding off their tensions. A group of men were seen dancing to the song Lungi Dance, some even enacting the exact steps. However, here the rules of social distancing clearly went for a toss! They even danced on other such upbeat songs, making it seem no less than a party.

Watch the Video Here:

A Game of Cricket

Indians and their spirit of playing cricket is so well known! A video of a group playing the favourite game inside a quarantine centre was shared by Omar Abdullah. While they had a bat and a ball, they used chairs as stumps. While the details of the location aren't known, there were mixed reactions to this clip. Some pointed out that it would only increase the threat of transmission.

Watch the Video Here:

Have space, will play. Quarantine time pass. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/2rYZFUrGVl — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 10, 2020

Inspiring One Another Through Dance

In another instance from Bihar, dancing is serving a medium of instilling confidence among the people. At the Juafar quarantine centre in Siwan, a man was seen dancing on a small podium to patriotic song Sandese Aate Hain. Others followed him in synchronised moves and it was indeed a beautiful spectacle.

Check the Video Here:

It is nice to see how people have ensured they keep themselves motivated as they battle through the disease. But at the same time, in some cases we have seen there is no social distancing being followed while at it. That should not be the case. Watching through these instances instils positivity even for those who are just anxious by the regular updates.

