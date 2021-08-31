Ludhiana, August 31: A 14-year-old girl was abducted and raped for 26 days in Ludhiana district of Punjab. The girl had gone missing and later it turned out that she had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted. Based on the complaint by the girl's father, the police registered an FIR against two men, Adarsh Tiwari of Giaspura and Satyam. The survivor had befriended Tiwari. Both the accused are currently on run. Punjab Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped in Ludhiana; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

In his complaint, the girl father said that her daughter had gone missing on July 18. He had then lodged a missing complaint and started looking for her. But she could not be found. On August 14, the accused dropped the girl outside her home. She was unconscious. They said that they had found her roaming around at Eastman Chowk, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Initially, the girl did not reveal what had happened with her. Ludhiana Shocker: Man Beats Mule, Inserts Stick in Its Private Parts; Arrested.

After 15 days of her return, she finally told her father that Tiwari had kidnapped her with Satyam's help. According to the report, she said that Tiwari and Satyam had confined her in a room in Sherpur and raped her for 26 days. When her condition started worsening, she said, the accused dropped her outside her house and left.

Acting on the complaint, the police booked Tiwari and Satyam under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc.), 34 (common intention), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Cops are looking for the accused, said Investigating Officer and Sub-Inspector Sukhdeep Kaur.

