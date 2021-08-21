Ludhiana, August 21: A man was arrested by police for allegedly hitting a mule and inserting a stick in its private parts. The incident took place on Thursday in Dugri village in Ludhiana, Punjab. The accused, identified as Santosh Kumar, was allegedly in an inebriated state. He is a resident of Dhandran Road in Dugri. Police arrested Kumar following a complaint by Mani Singh, who runs Help for Animal organisation. Ludhiana Shocker: Boy Hides Dog Bite From Parents, Dies of Rabies.

According to Mani Singh, some volunteers of the Help of Animal outfit spotted Kumar hitting the mule around 12:30 pm on Thursday. "The accused had loaded potatoes on the mule. Due to their heavyweight, they fell down. This infuriated the accused, who in a drunken state started hitting the mule with a stick. He even inserted the stick in its private parts," Singh was quoted by Times of India as saying. Punjab Man Places Dog In Front of Car, Runs It Over; Maneka Gandhi Shares Disturbing Video.

Singh added that the mule was dehydrated and hungry. His organisation provided medical aid, food and water to the mule. Later, a complaint was lodged. Acting on the complaint, police arrested Kumar and booked him under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc, of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Singh and his team later learned that Kumar was not the actual owner of the mule and he had taken the animal on rent. They contacted the original owner and requested him to look after the mule. "We called its owner and he gave it in writing that he will look after the animal," Singh added.

