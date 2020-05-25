Madhya Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Boy in Bhopal Allegedly Commits Suicide After His Parents Refuse to Recharge His Mobile Internet Pack

Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bhopal, May 25: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Sunday. According to a tweet by ANI, the boy ended his life after his parents denied to recharge his mobile internet pack. S Sharma, Station-Incharge Bagsewaniya was quoted by ANI saying that the boy used to constantly urge his mother to recharge his mobile internet data pack.

However, even after repeatedly requesting, the mother denied to recharge, following which the boy committed suicide. "He was constantly asking his mother to recharge his internet pack, he committed suicide after being denied. Probe on", Sharma said.

Here's the tweet:

Earlier this month, another incident was reported from the state in which a 19-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide after being beaten and forced to drink urine by several people from a Dalit community. According to a report by New Indian Express, the incident happened over a trivial issue in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh. Later, a suicide note and a video clip showing the boy dying declaration were recovered from the spot.