Chhatarpur, December 9: Six members of a marriage party were killed after their SUV fell into a well in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place around Tuesday midnight when the sports utility vehicle's (SUV) driver failed to spot the unguarded well in Deewanji ke Purva village and the vehicle fell into it, Maharajpur police station in-charge I Z Y Khan said.

Six occupants of the four-wheeler died on the spot, while three others were rescued after police pulled out the vehicle from the well, he said. The victims, belonging to Swasa village in Mahoba district of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, had come to the village in Madhya Pradesh for a marriage function, he said. Chhattisgarh Road Accident: 4 Dead, 5 Injured as Pick-Up Vehicle Overturns in Surguja District.

The deceased were identified as Chatrapal Singh (40), Raju Kushwaha (37), Ramratan Ahirwar (37), Ghanshyam Ahirwar (55), Kuldeep Ahirwar (22) and Ramdheen Ahirwar (50), the police said. Condoling their deaths, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance of Rs two lakh to the kin of the victims.