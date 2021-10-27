Bhopal, October 27: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped by her father's friend in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district on Monday. The accused is a resident of Gehunkheda and became friends with the rape survivor's father at his workplace. The incident took place in the Kolar area of Bhopal on Monday night. The accused used to visit the rape survivor's house frequently. MP Shocker: Man Tries to Rape Minor Girl, Gets Thrashed by Villagers in Shivpuri.

At the time of the incident, the 12-year-old was alone at her home. According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused had come to the rape survivor's home for dinner. The girl's father had gone out for a walk, but the accused stayed back at home. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Raped By Tutor's Teenage Brother in Bhopal; Accused Booked Under POCSO Act.

The minor girl was then allegedly raped by the man. After coming home, the father of the girl thrashed the accused with a stick. However, the accused managed to flee from the spot. A complaint was lodged by the rape survivor's father at the Kolar police station. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 25-Year-Old Married Woman Raped by 'Minor' in Bhopal; Case Registered.

Based on the complaint, a rape case was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police launched an investigation into the matter. The accused was by the police and was produced before the court.

