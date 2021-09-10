Bhopal, September 10: A man was thrashed by villagers for allegedly trying to rape a minor girl. The incident took place in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. The accused, identified as 24-year-old Nadeem Khan, was later handed over to the police. According to the 17-year-old girl, Khan had raped her twice in past and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed anything. MP Shocker: 81-Year-Old Retired College Professor, His Businessman Friend Allegedly Gangrape Married Woman In Bhopal's Ratibad; Arrested.

The accused asked the girl to meet him at a picnic spot. There, he allegedly trying to rape her when some villagers saw him, according to a report by Hindustan Times. "Khan called her at Bharka Salon picnic spot and tried to rape her again but some villagers saw him. When the villagers spoke to the girl, she broke down and shared her ordeal," Rajesh Chandel, Superintendent of Police, Shivpuri, was quoted as saying. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Rape Survivor Delivers Baby At Chhindwara Police Station While Lodging Complaint.

The villagers caught the accused and tied him up. He was then thrashed and later handed over to the police. A video of the man getting beaten up went viral on social media in the area on Friday. The police took the man in custody and sent in jail. A case has been registered against him.

The police charged Khan under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, SC/ST (Prevention Of Atrocities) Act and under relevant section of Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They were conducting further investigation in the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2021 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).