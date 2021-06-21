Bhopal, June 21: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by a boy, who is suspected to be under 18 years in Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place in the Nazirabad locality of Bhopal. The accused reportedly barged into the house of the woman on June 16 and committed the crime. A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by the rape survivor.

The boy entered the woman’s home when she was alone and sexually assaulted her. According to a report published in The Times of India, the rape survivor is married to a differently-abled farm labourer and also has a daughter. The woman narrated the entire incident to her family. The complaint was lodged with Nazirabad police. Gujarat Shocker: Police Constable Allegedly Rapes Woman For Not Wearing Mask in Surat; Booked.

The case has been registered against the accused. The boy, suspected to be 17-year-old, is a relative of the woman and resides in her neighbourhood. The police have launched an investigation in the case and initiated the process of document verification of the accused.

In a similar incident, a married woman was blackmailed by a youth after he allegedly raped her and prepared a video of the act in the Krishnapuri locality of Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district. According to the complaint filed by the woman, she was being harassed by her in-laws, and the accused Sanjay Kataria raped her several time on the pretext of helping her.

