Panna, September 05: In a shocking development, police in Panna district have registered an FIR against 10 people, including the chairperson and members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), senior women and child development officials, and staff of a One Stop Centre, after a minor rape survivor was allegedly sent back to the family of her accused attacker.

The case has been filed under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Juvenile Justice Act, and other relevant laws. Police said the CWC’s “wrong decision” directly exposed the 17-year-old survivor to further abuse. Mangaluru Horror: Man, Accomplices Gang Rape Minor Girl After Befriending Her on Instagram, Films Act and Shares Video With Friends; 7 Arrested.

According to investigators, the youth accused of assaulting the girl had earlier taken her to Delhi, before being caught in Gurugram and sent to jail following a case lodged at Panna Kotwali. Since Panna district has no child reform home, the case was later transferred to Chhatarpur police. During this period, the CWC allegedly decided to send the girl to the accused’s family, where she was raped again. Karnataka Minor Gang Rape Case: 8 Arrested in Mangaluru After Alleged Sexual Assault Filmed and Circulated on Social Media.

SP Sri Krishna Thota said the positions of trust were grossly misused. “They shouldn’t have sent the girl to the family which is directly connected to the person who exploited her,” he said.

FIRs have been lodged under Section 17 of the POCSO Act against CWC chairperson Bhanu Pratap Jadia and members Anjali Bhadauria, Ashish Bose, Sudip Srivastava, and Pramod Kumar Singh. One Stop Centre administrator Kavita Pandey, counsellor Priyanka Singh, and case worker Shivani Sharma were booked under Section 21 of the POCSO Act for failing to report the crime. District women and child development officer Awadhesh Singh faces charges under the POCSO Act, SC-ST Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said no arrests have been made so far, though interrogation of senior officials is underway. Further action is expected.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2025 09:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).