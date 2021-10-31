Shahdol, October 31: A police officer allegedly killed his wife before ending his life in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district on Saturday evening. The cop reportedly shot dead his wife with his service revolver. He then killed himself. The deceased were identified as 42-year-old Hira Singh and his wife, Rani Singh. Hira was a Sub Inspector in the Madhya Pradesh police. The couple was survived by a 14-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Wife Before Hanging Self In Byadarahalli.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the shooting incident took place at around 4:45 pm on Saturday when the victims’ son had gone for tuition. Meanwhile, at the time of the incident, the 10-year-old girl was watching TV at home. Hira was posted in Rewa’s Panawar. On Saturday, the cop had arrived home.

After hearing the sound, the girl rushed to the room. However, when no one opened the door, she informed the owner of the house. After getting the information, the police reached the spot and broke open the door. They found the couple dead. The reason which triggered the incident is not yet known. In the initial investigation, it was found that the couple used to have frequent fights between them. Delhi Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Wife in Burari, Arrested.

As per the report, Hira left his police station on Saturday, saying that he was going to Rewa district headquarters. However, he went to his home in Shahdol. A detailed investigation has been launched into the case.

