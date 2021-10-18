Bengaluru, October 18: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife before killing himself in Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru on Sunday afternoon. The man reportedly beat his wife to death. After killing his woman, the accused hang himself from a ceiling fan at his home in West Bengaluru’s Byadarahalli. The accused was identified as V Manjunath. Gujarat Shocker: Man Stabs Ex-Wife to Death on Suspicion of Extra-Marital Affair, Later Surrenders to Police.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the couple got married four years ago. They often quarrelled over Manjunath’s habit of consuming alcohol. The accused used to beat his wife, 28-year-old M Roja. Earlier this year, Manjunath and Roja shifted to a rented house. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Wife With Country-Made Gun Over Suspicion of Infidelity, Flees From the Spot.

On Sunday afternoon also, Manjunath and Roja had a fight. Neighbours also heard them fighting and their screams. In the evening, the neighbours went to Manjunath’s house. They informed the police after the couple did not respond to their knocks.

The police reached the spot and broke open the door. Cops found Manjunath hanging from the ceiling fan while Roja was lying dead on the floor. According to the police, there was evidence that Manjunath had attacked Roja before ending his life. However, an investigation has been launched into the matter to probe all the angles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2021 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).