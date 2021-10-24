New Delhi, October 24: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly stabbed his wife to death after an argument in Delhi's Burari. The accused has been arrested by the police. Reports inform that the body of the woman was found lying in a home in West Kamal Vihar and the police were alerted about the same. A case was registered and investigation was launched. During the probe, on the suspicion of the deceased's mother, police tracked down and held the accused, who had fled the spot after allegedly committing the murder. Delhi Shocker: 52-Year-Old Man Kills Wife After Fight Over Domestic Issues, Tries To Pass It Off As Suicide.

According to a report by the Times of India, the couple, who got married in the first week of October, got involved in an heated argument and in a fit of rage, the accused, identified as Azad Khan, allegedly stabbed his wife, identified as Kirti, multiple times in her stomach and chest. Khan later hid the weapon on the roof and fled the spot. On receiving information about the body, police started an investigation. Eight teams were reportedly formed and raids were conducted to track down and arrest the accused. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Wife Before Hanging Self In Byadarahalli.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North), reportedly said that the police received a PCR call on Saturday about the dead body inside a home in Burari. The officer said, "The deceased’s mother raised suspicion on her son-in-law,” as reported by the TOI. The police reportedly after stabbing his wife, "Khan went towards the roof and hid the weapon of offence inside the crack in the wall. He then fled the spot." The incident reportedly took place on the intervening night of October 22 and 23.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2021 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).