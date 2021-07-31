Chhatrapur, July 31: In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old boy died by suicide in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. The boy took the extreme step after he lost Rs 40,000 in an online game. The incident took place on Friday. Police have recovered a suicide note near the body, in which the deceased apologised to his parents for spending Rs 40,000 while playing the online battle royale game Free Fire. The boy was in class six. Pune: 14-Year-Old Boy Commits Suicide After Mother Scolds Him for Watching Cartoon on TV.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, On July 30, the boys’ mother, who worked in the district hospital’s pathology department, received a message notifying her that a transaction of Rs 1,500 had been made from her account. She then called the son and scolded him for spending the money on the online game. The boy then went to his room and hanged himself from the roof.

At the time of the incident, the boy’s sister was also present at home. She informed her parents. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Superintendent of police Chhatarpur, Sachin Sharma, told the media house that as per the suicide note, the boy was depressed as he lost money continuously in the game. Bhopal: 17-Year-Old Boy Hangs Himself After Being Locked Inside Room By Couple For Stealing Undergarments.

The boy’s father runs a pathology lab. The police have launched an investigation into the case to find out whether the boy was pending the money on the game by himself or someone is threatening him for money. The body of the boy was handed over to the family after postmortem.

