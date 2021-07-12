Bhopal, July 12: A 17-year-old boy in Bhopal was found hanging in a room after he was locked by a couple for allegedly stealing their undergarments. The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the couple. Notably, the couple had called the police to file a theft case against the youth. When cops opened the door of the room, they found the boy hanging from a ceiling fan. The incident took place on Saturday. Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Commits Suicide, Sends Selfie Videos to Family Blaming Husband.

According to a report published in India Today, the deceased had come to stay with his cousin. The deceased’s relative lives in the area where the couple resides. On Saturday night, the boy was spotted stealing undergarments from the house of his cousin’s neighbours. The couple chased the boy and managed to catch him. Delhi: Woman Strangles 11-Month-Old Ailing Son to Death After Husband Refuses To Take Him to Doctor.

The couple then locked the youth inside the room and called his cousin and police. However, when the police reached the spot, they found the boy hanging from the ceiling fan. Cops also recovered the undergarments from the spot that were allegedly stolen by the boy. The deceased cousin filed a complaint against the couple -24-year-old Ravi and his wife.

“An abetment to suicide case under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by the dead boy’s cousin and after taking into account the circumstances under which the body was recovered,” reported the media house quoting SHO Gandhi Nagar police station Arun Sharma as saying. The police have launched an investigation into the case. However, no arrests have been made in the case.

