Pune: 14-Year-Old Boy Commits Suicide After Mother Scolds Him for Watching Cartoon on TV

Suicide Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Pune, June 10: In a shocking incident, a 14-year boy allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Pune after his mother scolded him and didn't allow to watch the cartoon serial on television. The incident took place in Bibvewadi area on Tuesday. The boy took his life by hanging himself from the roof. Uttar Pradesh Teen Sets Herself on Fire After Being Denied From Attending Cousin’s Wedding.

According to reports, the boy was a class 7 student and has been at home since COVID-19 lockdown. The boy was watching a cartoon for a long time and his grandmother wanted to watch the news. So his mother scolded him and switched off the TV. Angry over this, the minor took the extreme step. Class 10 Boy in Tamil Nadu Commits Suicide After Parents Scold Him for Playing Online Game Continuously.

ANI Tweet:

Maharashtra: A 14-yr-old boy committed suicide in Pune after his mother allegedly didn't allow him to watch cartoon show. ACP says, "He wanted to watch cartoon, his grandmother wanted to watch news. He grew upset,so his mother switched off TV. He then committed suicide. Probe on" pic.twitter.com/yG1M22sB54 — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020

"He wanted to watch a cartoon, his grandmother wanted to watch the news. He grew upset, so his mother switched off the TV. He then committed suicide. Probe on," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) was quoted as saying by ANI. Meanwhile, a case of accidental death has been registered.

In a similar incident from the last month, a 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide after her mother scolded her for talking to someone on phone. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district.