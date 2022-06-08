Patna, June 8: In yet another instance of crimes against minors, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her friend's father in Rajgir a week ago. An FIR was lodged against the man at Rajgir Police station on Monday, reported TOI.

As per the reports, the minor had gone to the house of her friend to meet her. Unfortunately, her friend was not at home. The accused was alone at home. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused called the victim inside his house and sexually assaulted her. The minor somehow reached home and shared her ordeal with her parents. Goa Shocker: 50-Year-Old Occultist Arrested for Raping Minor Girl, Victim’s Mother Booked for Collusion.

Reportedly, the accused is a powerful man and hence the minor's family members were afraid of filing a complaint against him. However, they approached the police station on Monday and registered a complaint against him after taking the advice of their neighbours. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2022 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).