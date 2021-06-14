Bhopal, June 14: In another incident of sexual assault reported from Madhya Pradesh, a 55-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed by a man and his son in Bhopal. Reports inform that the father and son duo forced the elderly woman to sign marriage papers. According to a report by TOI, the incident was reported from Aishbagh locality earlier this month on June 6.

The TOI report informs that the survivor had lodged a case of sexual harassment at Aishbagh police station on Saturday. She also submitted a written application alleging the same along with house trespass and criminal intimidation. In her complaint, the woman said that on June 6, when her son had gone out for work and daughters were busy with household work, the man identified as Shabbir and his son allegedly barged into her house. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 25-Year-Old Girl Raped by College Senior in Bhopal on Pretext of Marriage.

The woman said that her daughters were working on the first floor while the duo entered her house. The man and his son alleged hurled abuse at the elderly woman, tore her clothes, and sexually harassed her. The TOI report states that they even forced her to sign a marriage certificate which they brought with them. The accused are absconding since the incident. Bhopal Shocker: Man Chops Off Wife's Hand, Foot Over Suspected Extramarital Affair.

After the incident was reported, police began an investigation into the matter. Cops said that the signed marriage certificate was eventually invalid, adding that a case of harassment has been registered against the father-son duo.

