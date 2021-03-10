Bhopal, March 10: A 32-year-old man allegedly chopped off the right hand and foot of his wife as he suspected her of having illicit relations. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Tuesday evening. The accused, identified as Pritam Singh Sisodia, was later arrested by the police. The woman's condition is said to be critical. The couple has a minor son. Madhya Pradesh: 18-Year-Old Rape Survivor Dies by Suicide in Bhopal.

According to a report by India Today, Pritam Singh Sisodia, who hails from Hoshangabad, used to live with his minor son at a house in Paras colony. His wife, Sangeeta, is a supervisor in a factory in Indore. She would visit Bhopal on off days. "Around 11:30 pm, the accused entered his house in a drunken state and chopped off her right hand and right foot with an axe," Nishatpura SHO Mahinder Singh Chouhan was quoted as saying. Bhopal: Class 6 Girl Raped by 45-Year-Old Man, Gets Pregnant; Accused Arrested.

Sangeeta was crying in pain and her screams were heard by neighbours. When they arrived, Sangeeta was laying in a pool of blood. Sisodia was allegedly threatening to cut her head. However, cops reached the spot before the worst could happen. Police overpowered Sisodia and Sangeeta was rushed to a hospital where she is battling for her life.

"It can not be said at this stage if her hand and foot can be reattached," doctors at Hamidia hospital said. Police booked Sisodia for attempt to murder and contacted Sangeeta's family members for custody of the minor child.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2021 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).