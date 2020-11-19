Vidisha, November 19: In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old was raped and murdered in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district on the intervening night of November 18 and 19. The woman’s body was reportedly dumped near her hut. Injuries were reported on the private parts of the woman.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the woman was sleeping in the hut near an agricultural field in a village when she was sexually abused. The incident took place in the which, which is around 80 km from state capital Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman, Minor Daughter Gangraped by Unidentified Men in Burhanpur District.

“Doctors found serious injury marks on the private parts of the victim. Her mouth was also found stuffed with clay,” reported the media house quoting Sanjay Sahu, additional superintendent of police, Vidisha as saying. MP Shocker: 18-Year-Old Girl Gangraped in Betul, Accused Threw Victim's Brother in a Well Before Committing Crime.

The woman’s son told the media house that his mother used to sleep in the hut to take care of the vegetable crop and used to come home in the morning. When the woman, did not come in the morning, her son went to the fields, where he found her body near the hut. A manhunt operation has been launched by the state police to nab the suspects. Heavy deployment of the police has been made by the authorities to avoid any untoward incident in the area.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 11:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).