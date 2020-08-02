Burhanpur, August 2: In a shocking incident, a woman and her minor daughter were allegedly gangraped by six unidentified men in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district on Friday night. The rape survivors were admitted to the district hospital in Burhanpur. Their condition is reported to be stable. MP Shocker: 18-Year-Old Girl Gangraped in Betul, Accused Threw Victim's Brother in a Well Before Committing Crime.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the woman is the wife of a labourer, and her family belongs to Chhattisgarh. They moved from Bhusaval a year ago to work as labourers, at a stone crushing plant and live in a hut there. The crime was reportedly committed at the same plant.

The Burhanpur police have launched a manhunt operation to arrest the accused. According to the report, the accused held the husband of the woman captive and looted about Rs 2,500 cash and a mobile phone. Assam Horror: 12-Year-Old Girl Gangraped, Murdered, Hanged From Tree in Biswanath Jungle.

“When they were taking away the labourer’s wife and his minor daughter, who was sleeping in the hut, the labourer cried for help, following which a neighbour came to help but was also held captive by the miscreants. The accused beat them up after tying them with a rope,” reported the media house quoting M Tarnekar, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Burhanpur.

The accused took the woman and her daughter to nearby fields, where they sexually assaulted them. Two teams of police personnel have been sent to the neighbouring districts of Maharashtra to nab the accused. Khargone range deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Tilak Singh also ordered constitution of a special team to probe the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2020 08:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).