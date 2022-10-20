Bhopal, October 20: In a horrific incident reported from Bhopal, a man was beaten to death by his neighbour on Tuesday because he intervened in a fight between the neighbour and his wife, India Today reported. The deceased was identified as Billu (45). Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Fed Up With Harassment by Neighbour, Girl Leaves Studies in Guna; Mother Pleads for Security.

As per the reports, the accused, Pappu Airhwar killed Billu because the latter had allegedly intervened in a quarrel between him and his wife over cooking mutton on Tuesday. Reportedly, Pappu had brought home mutton and was preparing to cook it. His wife opposed him saying its "Tuesday." This resulted in a fight between the couple. Billu went to solve the fight after hearing the noise and returned to his home after settling the issue. Delhi Shocker: 8-Year-Old Girl Murdered by Neighbour to Avenge Enmity with Her Brother in Narela, DCW Issues Notice to Police.

However, the accused, in a fit of rage, went to his house and beat him to death. The accused landed a blow on the back of the victim's head with a heavy stick and when he fell on the ground, he dealt another blow to his face. Meanwhile, Pappu fled the spot after neighbours gathered after hearing noises. The police were alerted. Acting on information, cops reached the spot and took Billu to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of the statement given by his wife.

