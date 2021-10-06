Datia, October 6: In a shocking incident, a college girl was allegedly gangraped by three men in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district on Friday. The girl is a first-year student. The rape survivor filed a complaint in the matter on Tuesday, i.e. October 5. On Friday, the college girl was returning home when the accused kidnapped her from the college gate. She was then taken to a secluded place and was sexually assaulted. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Raped By Tutor's Teenage Brother in Bhopal; Accused Booked Under POCSO Act.

According to a report published in The Free Press Journal, The accused took the girl to Dabra, which is 30 km away from the college. The girl reportedly had come to the college to take admission. After raping the 21-year-old girl, the accused left the girl at Kodar Sarkar temple in Indragarh on Saturday.

Notably, the girl was locked in the room by the accused for almost 24 hours. They threatened her with dire consequences if she told to anybody. The accused have been identified as Ratan, Pinky and Kalla. After coming home, the girl narrated her ordeal to her family. MP Shocker: Man Tries to Rape Minor Girl, Gets Thrashed by Villagers in Shivpuri.

On Tuesday, she, along with her father, went to the Indragarh police station to lodge the complaint against the accused. On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the accused.

