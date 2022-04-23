Patna, April 23: A shocking incident has come to light from Gosainganj where a 45-year-old man was tied to a tree and was lynched by four people, including two women, in Begadia in the early hours of Friday. The deceased, identified as Rudra Kumar, was a resident of Begadia village. He owned a small farm and supported his family.

The accused were identified as Kuldeep Rawat (23), Murli Rawat (20), Anita (45), and Saloni (25). "Rudra stepped out of his house in the early hours of Friday and was intercepted by the four accused who live in the same village. First, they had a scuffle over the water dispute, but then Kuldeep pushed Rudra to the ground. Thereafter, the four accused picked him up and tied him to a tree and started beating him with sticks," reported TOI, quoting SHO Shailendra Giri as saying. Jharkhand Shocker: 46-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death Over Monetary Dispute in Harihurganj.

As per the report, Rudra died on the spot, and his wife, Sarita, filed a complaint at the Gosainganj police station. Based on the complaint, the cops started a probe into the matter. The four accused were arrested later in the day.

