Harihurganj, April 15: In a shocking incident, a 46-year-old man was found dead in a dhaba near NH98 in Palamu on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Pappu Shondik, a resident of Harihurganj, was working as a land broker in area.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the dhaba where the Pappu's body was recovered belongs to Sanjit Singh. Reportedly, the deceased and the dhaba owner knew each other. As per the police, there were some bruises on Pappu's hands and legs. Police believe that he was beaten by a stick. Uttar Pradesh: Two Arrested for Killing Friend Over Monetary Dispute in Varanasi.

During the preliminary investigation, cops came to know that they had a monetary dispute. As per the reports, Pappu had lent Singh some of Rs. 10 lakh. In return, Singh had given two cheques worth Rs. 10 lakh to Pappu which bounced. As a result, Pappu put pressure on Singh to return his money.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2022 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).