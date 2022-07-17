Bhopal, July 17: A bizarre case of crime came to light in MP’s Rewa district where a man allegedly gave ‘supari’ to his bahu to kill her ‘saas’. The 51-year-old man and his daughter-in-law have been arrested in for killing his wife.

Police say Valmiki Kol wanted to marry again and paid Rs 4,000 as supari to his bahu Kanchan Kol, 25, to cut the throat of his wife Saroj. Valmiki knew that saas and bahu didn’t get along, so he took advantage of it, say investigators.

According to TOI, the family lives in Atrela Barasingha village, around 40km from Rewa district headquarters and 530km from Bhopal. Saroj, 50, was found dead in a puddle of blood in her house on July 12. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Inspired by TV Crime Show, 5 Minor Boys Kidnap and Kill 7-Year-Old Kid for Ransom

When police studied the crime scene, they suspected it was an inside job and began questioning the family members. On the day of murder, Valmiki had gone to his relative’s place in Maihar of Satna district. His son, Kanchan’s husband, was away working as a labourer in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Gangev police outpost in-charge, ASI Manisha Upadhyay, told TOI.

During cross-questioning, Kanchan cracked, said the ASI. “She had disputes with her mother-in-law on a regular basis. On July 12, she attacked her with an iron pan and when she fell unconscious, she slit her throat with a sickle provided by her father-in-law,” ASI Upadhyay said. Gujarat Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Dies in Mehsana After Friend Inserts Air Compressor Into Rectum 'For Fun'

“Kanchan’s father-in-law gave her Rs 4,000 and promised more money. He used to work with the postal department but was suspended a few years ago on charges of embezzlement. He had moved court and was hopeful of winning it. He told his daughter-in-law that he would have a lot of money and would pay her more later,” the ASI said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2022 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).