Ahmedabad, July 16: In a horrific incident, a 16-year-old teen in Mehsana died after his friend allegedly inserted a pipe of an air compressor into his rectum “for fun”.

According to police, the incident occured on the premises of Alok Industries in Kadi taluka Thursday when the victim boy, a resident of Labour Company in Chhatral-Kadi highway, allegedly fell unconscious after the air compressor pipe was inserted into his rectum. Following his death at a hospital, police arrested his colleague Kuldeep Vijaybhai for culpable homicide under IPC 304. Police said the minor died due to internal injuries caused due to sudden burst of air in his cavity, reported Indian Express.

The victim was a native of Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh. He worked in the woodwork department at Alok Industries. Assam Shocker: Woman Forced To Drink Acid by Husband, In-Laws, Dies

According to contractor Trilochan Gautam, the workers were using air suction pump to remove woodwork scatter from their clothes before going for lunch. In his police complaint, Gautam said he saw the boy and Kuldeep teasing each other and he asked them to stop it and join them for lunch.

Few moments later, Kuldeep came running to Gautam telling him the boy went unconscious. Mumbai Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Dies by Suicide After Mother Stops Him From Playing Game on Mobile Phone

Gautam further said, "Kuldeep told me that he and the boy were teasing each other by inserting compressor pipe into their rectums. First, the boy tried to insert the pipe into Kuldeep's rectum and then Kuldeep did the same with the boy following he went unconscious."

