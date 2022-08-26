Mumbai, August 26: After a 26-year-old man was killed in Pune's Chandan Nagar, the city police have now arrested two people in connection with the murder. Police officials said that one of the main accused was in a relationship with the deceased's wife before their marriage. The deceased identified as Akshay Prakash Bhise was allegedly found dead in Chandan Nagar.

As per reports, Shinde allegedly killed Bhise in hope that he could renew his ties with the woman. The police have also arrested Shinde's aide Sangram alias Babu Bamne (27). Both the accused are residents of Solapur. Reports also suggest that Shinde planned Bhise's murder in advance. An officer said that Bhise watched movies and web series based on crime to plan the murder.

The police statement also said that Shinde got a pistol illegally and also stole a sports bike and helmet from Karnataka. The incident came to light on August 21 when Bhise, a garbage van worker was shot dead. Soon after he was shot dead, an FIR was lodged at the Chandan Nagar police station.

After scanning multiple CCTV footage of the area around the crime scene, the police narrowed down on the suspects. The police also managed to track the sports bike that the accused had used at the time of the murder.

On Thursday, a crime branch team nabbed Shinde from Karnataka's Bidar. An officer privy to the investigation said that Shinde was a native of Solapur but was living at Bhalki in Bidar district. Besides, officials also said that the second accused worked as a manager in a hotel at Tembhurni in Solapur district. Later, Bamne was arrested from Solapur.

Cops said that on the day of the incident, Shinde arrived in Pune on a sports bike with Bamne. The duo opened fire at Bhise and fled from the spot. The police are also investigating as to where Shinde got the pistol from.

