Chennai, November 17: The Madras High Court on Thursday quashed a money laundering case against DMK MP and former Union Minister S. Jagatharakshakan.

A division bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R.M.T. Teekaa Raman allowed a writ petition filed by the DMK leader and quashed the Enforcement Directorate Information Report (EDIR), registered on June 12, 2020, on the basis of two FIRs that the CB-CID filed against him. Money Laundering Case: CBI Court Reserves Order on Bail Plea of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Under PMLA.

Jagatharakshakan, Member of Parliament from Arkonam constituency, was booked for allegedly usurping properties belonging to Chrome Leather company. Sanjay Raut, Close Aide of Uddhav Thackeray, Granted Bail in Money Laundering Case.

The division bench, in its order, said that a single bench of the high court had cancelled the two FIRs registered by the CB-CID and as per a Supreme Court judgment in the Vijay Madanlal Choudhary case, the ED will not be able to proceed with its EDIR.

It agreed with senior counsel Manishankar, representing Jagatharakashakan, saying that as a court of law had quashed a case related to the FIR, the ED could not be allowed to proceed further.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2022 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).